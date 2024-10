Heavy trucks whir almost silently through the country

Pioneer in Europe

"This also makes us a pioneer in Europe. No other company can boast such a large environmental fleet," say Transgourmet bosses Thomas Panholzer and Manfred Hayböck proudly. And rightly so! After all, each of the silent buzzers sent on their way saves up to 30 tons of CO2 per year compared to "diesel" - that's an impressive 780 tons with 26 of them! The best thing about it from an ecological point of view: the "fuel" can be filled up with self-generated solar power.