“Like many other things, losing weight starts in your head”

Christina Kilga is a tall, slim woman with a strikingly positive charisma. The 42-year-old wears casual, sporty clothes and her dark hair is tied back in a loose ponytail. It's Wednesday morning and the mother of two has already completed a jog. Physical fitness and a balanced diet are important to Göfner and she wants to pass this on to her two children as well as to all those who seek advice from the qualified nutritionist and fitness trainer. Her statement is therefore all the more surprising: