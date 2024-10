Austria’s “favorite” cultural asset: post haggling

There was a huge outcry from the Carinthian Freedom Party when it was announced that Claudia Grabner, press spokesperson for provincial councillor Beate Prettner, would become the new head of the provincial press service: "Post haggling!", shouted the Blue Party with Erwin Angerer and promptly called for a special provincial assembly, which will take place on Monday (we reported). The aim is to uncover the machinations of the SP and VP.