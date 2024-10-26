“Infected society like a cancer”

Espionage activities, on the other hand, are generally not detected, as they are intended to be inconspicuous and offer the opportunity for blackmail. "There are state actors at work with a lot of money, with a veritable armada of experts sitting in the background and operating these systems. This means that it doesn't go unnoticed so quickly and when it does, it spreads like a cancer throughout society, throughout companies and right up to the very top of government. That's the problem."