Wolford remains deep in the red

Wolford was once an icon of the Vorarlberg textile industry, but today the company is just bobbing along. In the first half of 2024, the loss after taxes amounted to 24.98 million euros, compared to a loss of 16.11 million euros in the same period of the previous year. Turnover from January to June also slumped by 26.74% to EUR 43.08 million. The reporting period was characterized by "considerable challenges and transitions", according to the Management Board, which has consisted of the new CEO Regis Rimbert, Domenico Giordano and COO Ralf Polito since the summer.