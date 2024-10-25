Vorteilswelt
Apprenticeship at voestalpine

For Abbas (18), it’s the variety that makes the difference

Nachrichten
25.10.2024 09:15

Abbas is currently completing a three-and-a-half-year apprenticeship at the voestalpine turnout plant in Wörth. He finds it particularly exciting that the apprentices get to know a wide variety of departments in the company.

(Bild: voestalpine)
(Bild: voestalpine)

"My working day starts at 6.00 in the morning. It starts with a brief discussion and update with my apprentice trainer, who tells us what we need to do." Abbas recently started his third year of training as a mechanical engineering technician. After initially learning the basic skills in the training workshop, he has since worked his way through all areas at the site: from maintenance, switch assembly, mechanical processing, logistics and recycling through to switch production.

Zitat Icon

"We also think about what could be improved in the company in terms of climate technology."

(Bild: voestalpine)

Abbas, 18, Lehre als Maschinenbautechniker

Bild: voestalpine

Even during the apprenticeship, workpieces are produced that are also used in the company. Abbas definitely wants to stay with the company after his apprenticeship - specifically in the service department: "There are a lot of business trips involved, it's about loading and unloading the switch transport wagons. You can easily recognize them, they are the yellow inclined wagons." Other activities include initial switch servicing, repairing switches, ultrasonic testing and welding. "I particularly enjoy the latter."

Apprenticeship at voestalpine

Around 150 young professionals are trained at the voestalpine sites in Lower Austria. There are around 15 apprenticeships to choose from. All information at www.voestalpine.com/lehre

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

