For Abbas (18), it’s the variety that makes the difference
Abbas is currently completing a three-and-a-half-year apprenticeship at the voestalpine turnout plant in Wörth. He finds it particularly exciting that the apprentices get to know a wide variety of departments in the company.
"My working day starts at 6.00 in the morning. It starts with a brief discussion and update with my apprentice trainer, who tells us what we need to do." Abbas recently started his third year of training as a mechanical engineering technician. After initially learning the basic skills in the training workshop, he has since worked his way through all areas at the site: from maintenance, switch assembly, mechanical processing, logistics and recycling through to switch production.
"We also think about what could be improved in the company in terms of climate technology."
Even during the apprenticeship, workpieces are produced that are also used in the company. Abbas definitely wants to stay with the company after his apprenticeship - specifically in the service department: "There are a lot of business trips involved, it's about loading and unloading the switch transport wagons. You can easily recognize them, they are the yellow inclined wagons." Other activities include initial switch servicing, repairing switches, ultrasonic testing and welding. "I particularly enjoy the latter."
Around 150 young professionals are trained at the voestalpine sites in Lower Austria. There are around 15 apprenticeships to choose from. All information at www.voestalpine.com/lehre
