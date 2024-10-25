Couple appearance
Sexy Zendaya in a partner look with boyfriend Tom Holland
One partner look, please! Zendaya and Tom Holland made a stylish appearance in New York.
Zendaya and Tom Holland have been a couple for several years, but they rarely make appearances together. On Thursday, however, the Hollywood stars made a very stylish exception.
Stylish couple appearance
The reason: the 'Spider-Man' star presented his non-alcoholic beer Bero in New York. And his beautiful girlfriend certainly didn't miss out.
Zendaya, who is known for her fantastic red carpet looks, arrived at the party in Manhattan in a burgundy leather dress with a plunging neckline and long leg slit.
What was particularly lovely was that the actors had color-coordinated their outfits. Holland wore black trousers with a shirt in the same color as Zendaya's look.
Zendaya tasted Holland's beer
In a recent interview with "Forbes", Holland joked that his sweetheart had helped him in a way with the creation of his non-alcoholic beer. "The first round was very interesting. Zendaya hates beer, well she really hates beer. She doesn't drink beer and during the first round of testing she said: 'Wow, these taste really good'. And I thought to myself: 'Well, that's probably not a good sign'."
Zendaya and Tom Holland have already appeared together in front of the camera for several "Spider-Man" films. There have been rumors that the two are a couple since 2016, but the Hollywood stars didn't officially confirm their relationship until 2021.
