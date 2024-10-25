Vorteilswelt
Couple appearance

Sexy Zendaya in a partner look with boyfriend Tom Holland

Nachrichten
25.10.2024 17:00

One partner look, please! Zendaya and Tom Holland made a stylish appearance in New York. 

Zendaya and Tom Holland have been a couple for several years, but they rarely make appearances together. On Thursday, however, the Hollywood stars made a very stylish exception.

Stylish couple appearance
The reason: the 'Spider-Man' star presented his non-alcoholic beer Bero in New York. And his beautiful girlfriend certainly didn't miss out.

Zendaya wore a burgundy leather dress with a plunging neckline and long leg slit. Tom Holland's T-shirt perfectly matched the color of his beautiful girlfriend's look.
Zendaya wore a burgundy leather dress with a plunging neckline and long leg slit. Tom Holland's T-shirt perfectly matched the color of his beautiful girlfriend's look.
(Bild: picturedesk.com/BFA / Action Press)

Zendaya, who is known for her fantastic red carpet looks, arrived at the party in Manhattan in a burgundy leather dress with a plunging neckline and long leg slit. 

What was particularly lovely was that the actors had color-coordinated their outfits. Holland wore black trousers with a shirt in the same color as Zendaya's look. 

Zendaya and Tom Holland repeatedly exchanged amorous glances that evening.
Zendaya and Tom Holland repeatedly exchanged amorous glances that evening.
(Bild: picturedesk.com/BFA / Action Press)

Zendaya tasted Holland's beer
In a recent interview with "Forbes", Holland joked that his sweetheart had helped him in a way with the creation of his non-alcoholic beer. "The first round was very interesting. Zendaya hates beer, well she really hates beer. She doesn't drink beer and during the first round of testing she said: 'Wow, these taste really good'. And I thought to myself: 'Well, that's probably not a good sign'."

Zendaya and Tom Holland have already appeared together in front of the camera for several "Spider-Man" films. There have been rumors that the two are a couple since 2016, but the Hollywood stars didn't officially confirm their relationship until 2021.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

