Sexy Zendaya in a partner look with boyfriend Tom Holland

Zendaya tasted Holland's beer

In a recent interview with "Forbes", Holland joked that his sweetheart had helped him in a way with the creation of his non-alcoholic beer. "The first round was very interesting. Zendaya hates beer, well she really hates beer. She doesn't drink beer and during the first round of testing she said: 'Wow, these taste really good'. And I thought to myself: 'Well, that's probably not a good sign'."