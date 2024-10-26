Women’s giant slalom LIVE from 10 am

Shiffrin feels in top shape

Shiffrin is competing in her first giant slalom since January 20 in Jasna. Soon afterwards, she crashed in the Cortina downhill and had only competed in slaloms in the World Cup after her knee and ankle injuries healed. "To be honest, I'm skiing very well at the moment. But I don't know what that means for race day," said the two-time Sölden winner when asked about her giant slalom form. At the end of the pre-season, the giant slalom "felt so far away. But now I'm doing really well physically and mentally.