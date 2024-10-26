Vorteilswelt
Kick-off in Sölden

Women’s giant slalom LIVE from 10 am

Nachrichten
26.10.2024 05:25

Start of the Alpine World Cup season: The women's giant slalom takes place today in Sölden. With sportkrone.at you will be there live from 10 am - see ticker below.

0 Kommentare

Click here for the live ticker:

For the ÖSV skiers, the discipline - with the exception of occasional successes - has been a bugbear for years. However, the new discipline coach Christian Perner should bring back the right momentum. The top favorite is Mikaela Shiffrin, who is chasing her 98th World Cup success. Last year's winner in Sölden, Lara Gut-Behrami, will not be fully fit after a persistent flu.

Christian Perner (Bild: GEPA)
Christian Perner
(Bild: GEPA)

"I am convinced that we have a very good team structure, which is one of the key points. We still have a lot of work to do in the technical area, but we are on the right track," said Perner, who succeeded Karlheinz Pichler, who has moved to Germany. "We have a tour ahead of us, and the first stage starts on Saturday."

Stephanie Brunner (Bild: GEPA)
Stephanie Brunner
(Bild: GEPA)

The Styrian is also setting the bar high with regard to the home World Championships in Saalbach: "Yes, I want a medal. Period. Over and out. Out." He also wants to transfer this mindset to his protégés. His core group consists of Julia Scheib, Stephanie Brunner, Ricarda Haaser and Elisabeth Kappaurer, who is currently injured. "They have all taken a step forward, two of them in particular," said Perner, without naming names.

Mikaela Shiffrin (Bild: GEPA)
Mikaela Shiffrin
(Bild: GEPA)

Shiffrin feels in top shape
Shiffrin is competing in her first giant slalom since January 20 in Jasna. Soon afterwards, she crashed in the Cortina downhill and had only competed in slaloms in the World Cup after her knee and ankle injuries healed. "To be honest, I'm skiing very well at the moment. But I don't know what that means for race day," said the two-time Sölden winner when asked about her giant slalom form. At the end of the pre-season, the giant slalom "felt so far away. But now I'm doing really well physically and mentally.

