What help is available for “torticollis”?

Prim. Dr. Jasmin Kechvar, specialist in neurology, head of the neurology department at the Evangelical Hospital (EKH): "Torticollis", or cervical dystonia, refers to motor disorders of the neck muscles that lead to a forced posture of the head and neck area. There are several known causes of uncontrolled spasms and incorrect posture - of the head, for example - most of which are neurological in nature.