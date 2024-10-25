Castle premiere
How “Toto” remains human in the hell of the world
The German writer Sibylle Berg has dramatized her 12-year-old novel "Toto oder vielen Dank für das Leben" for the Vienna Burgtheater. Maria Happel touches in the midst of a good ensemble.
The fact that it is a "world premiere" seems a little generous, as Sibylle Berg's successful novel "Toto oder vielen Dank für das Leben" is 12 years old. But at least the author did the dramatization herself. And while in 2012 we were still dealing with a picturesquely tragic individual case, today the performance is in the zeitgeist of the never-ending diversity debates. GDR, 1966: An illegitimate child of unidentifiable gender is born into the boundless philistinism of the workers' and farmers' paradise. He goes through the hell of a children's home and a foster family, arrives in the West and experiences the worst of the downfalls there too, but with his depth of soul and guileless beauty of heart remains a human being in the midst of a world full of traitors.
As his own stage designer, Burgtheater debutant Ersan Mondtag likes to rely on the Cinemascope format. Here, he coherently stages a kind of didactic play in Brecht-Eisler aesthetics, convincingly composed by Beni Brachtel. In the midst of schematic figures, Maria Happel plays a wondrous creature of pain in the shape of a shapeless cocoon in which a fairy is trapped. The rest of the ensemble around Bruno Cathomas also leaves nothing to be desired. Unfortunately, the annoying live camera is used at the end, and the pedagogical spelling out of the woken catalog stretches the evening, which has been followed with sympathy up to that point, to excessive length.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.