How “Toto” remains human in the hell of the world

The fact that it is a "world premiere" seems a little generous, as Sibylle Berg's successful novel "Toto oder vielen Dank für das Leben" is 12 years old. But at least the author did the dramatization herself. And while in 2012 we were still dealing with a picturesquely tragic individual case, today the performance is in the zeitgeist of the never-ending diversity debates. GDR, 1966: An illegitimate child of unidentifiable gender is born into the boundless philistinism of the workers' and farmers' paradise. He goes through the hell of a children's home and a foster family, arrives in the West and experiences the worst of the downfalls there too, but with his depth of soul and guileless beauty of heart remains a human being in the midst of a world full of traitors.