In the puppet theater
There was plenty of drama at this anniversary celebration
A birthday party with lots of tears, unfortunate coincidences and a messy ending - that's what the Salzburg Marionette Theater wanted at the start of its 111th anniversary.
"We are showing the Shakespeare drama 'Romeo and Juliet' in a kitsch-free way! The play is reduced to the text, which has been translated into modern times," explained marionette theater director Susanne Tiefenbacher.
On Thursday evening, the premiere of the cult play marked the start of the "Puppets" marionette festival, the "Krone" reported. "We gave ourselves and the people of Salzburg this festival as a present to mark our anniversary," said Tiefenbacher.
Even after 27 years as Festival President, Helga Rabl-Stadler obviously still has a taste for drama. She did not miss the opportunity to attend the premiere at the Marionette Theater. She has already made a note of other items on the festival program.
Such as "Jedermann" in the form of a puppet show. Marcella von Jan pulls the strings in the truest sense of the word: the German puppeteer embodies all the roles in the play - from the Jedermann to the Buhlschaft and the entire table company.
The premiere was toasted in an unusual way on Thursday evening: With oat milk from Trumer brewery boss Seppi Sigl. Visitors were given a free plant milk pakery to take away.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.