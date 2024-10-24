Israeli army: “Hezbollah weapons factories destroyed”

Lebanese state media reported that six buildings had been razed to the ground in at least 17 Israeli attacks on the southern suburbs of Beirut during the night. The national news agency spoke of the "most violent" attacks in the area "since the beginning of the war". Video footage from the AFP news agency showed a massive explosion in the suburb of Leylaki, followed by smaller explosions. The Israeli army had previously issued an evacuation warning for the area in the town of Dahiye, where Hezbollah has great influence.