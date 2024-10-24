The sweet secret of the new goalscorer

Who knows, maybe the dad-to-be will strike again against BW Linz. "It's important that we're successful as a team. Linz are a tough opponent. They are very compact defensively and Ronivaldo is extremely dangerous up front," says the midfielder, who celebrates his 32nd birthday next week (31st). However, the Hartberg vice-captain has no time for a lavish party: on Tuesday they have to play Lustenau in the Cup and on Saturday LASK with former coach Schopp awaits in Linz. Kainz: "An intense time!"