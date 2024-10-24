"Record" is possible
The sweet secret of the new goalscorer
After the self-drop including VAR failure against Rapid (1:2), Hartberg have their sights set on another full success at home against BW Linz on Saturday (17). Tobias Kainz in particular is in a good mood for the East Styrians: in addition to his "goal avalanche", the 31-year-old veteran is also enjoying his personal happiness.
Hartberg would actually still have a clean sheet under new coach Manfred Schmid. But after three wins, they recently suffered an unfortunate 2-1 defeat at Rapid. Because the people at the VAR once again had tomatoes on their eyes.
Checked off! Tomorrow Saturday (17), however, the East Styrians want to get back on the road to success, at home against the surprise team BW Linz (6th place). A role that Hartberg played in the previous season, when they sensationally made it into the championship group.
That's where they want to be again this time - with a win, Schmid's men could overtake the Steel Cities. "The top six is definitely our goal, but there's still a long way to go, the league is even tighter this season," says Tobias Kainz, who scored with great feeling against Rapid.
And then unpacked the baby cheer. The reason: "I'm going to be a dad for the first time in April!" The veteran is not (yet) revealing whether it will be male or female. "That remains a secret for now, only a small circle knows."
No time for partying
The 31-year-old has not been feared as a "goal monster" so far in his career - but the defensive midfielder has scored twice in the last two games. Only in the 2015/16 Bundesliga season has he scored more often for Grödig (3). "Under Manfred Schmid, I play a bit more offensively than before, that suits me well."
Who knows, maybe the dad-to-be will strike again against BW Linz. "It's important that we're successful as a team. Linz are a tough opponent. They are very compact defensively and Ronivaldo is extremely dangerous up front," says the midfielder, who celebrates his 32nd birthday next week (31st). However, the Hartberg vice-captain has no time for a lavish party: on Tuesday they have to play Lustenau in the Cup and on Saturday LASK with former coach Schopp awaits in Linz. Kainz: "An intense time!"
