Birds of prey wanted as roommates in retirement home

The balconies are also cleaned regularly, but the senior citizens feel that the staff cannot be expected to do this. "Two minutes after they've finished, it already looks like it did before," shrugs Mrs. B. She doesn't want to cover her balcony with a net - "it makes me feel like I'm in a dungeon" - because she loves the view of the very area where she grew up over 80 years ago, albeit with lots of allotments back then, from which she used to secretly steal fruit as a girl.