Election help from the "Krone"
Who you should vote for as a Styrian
941,481 eligible voters, nine lists and a real decision-making aid. In cooperation with the democracy initiative "mehr demokratie!", the platform "VOTO" and with the scientific support of political scientist Dr. Kathrin Stainer-Hämmerle, we help you to compare your opinion with the positions of the parties.
On November 24, the whole of Austria will be looking to Styria. Nine different lists will be fighting for 48 seats in the regional elections. The black heartland could turn blue for the first time, which in turn could have an impact on the coalition negotiations at federal level. So far, the election campaign has been characterized by discussions and concepts on topics such as security, transport and health.
To ensure that you make the right decision for you in the voting booth, it is important to be well prepared. In cooperation with the democracy initiative "mehr demokratie!", the platform "VOTO" and with the scientific support of political scientist Dr. Kathrin Stainer-Hämmerle, "Krone" wants to help you with this decision and is providing you with a tool to help you make your decision.
