Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Election help from the "Krone"

Who you should vote for as a Styrian

Nachrichten
24.10.2024 14:17

941,481 eligible voters, nine lists and a real decision-making aid. In cooperation with the democracy initiative "mehr demokratie!", the platform "VOTO" and with the scientific support of political scientist Dr. Kathrin Stainer-Hämmerle, we help you to compare your opinion with the positions of the parties.

0 Kommentare

On November 24, the whole of Austria will be looking to Styria. Nine different lists will be fighting for 48 seats in the regional elections. The black heartland could turn blue for the first time, which in turn could have an impact on the coalition negotiations at federal level. So far, the election campaign has been characterized by discussions and concepts on topics such as security, transport and health.

To ensure that you make the right decision for you in the voting booth, it is important to be well prepared. In cooperation with the democracy initiative "mehr demokratie!", the platform "VOTO" and with the scientific support of political scientist Dr. Kathrin Stainer-Hämmerle, "Krone" wants to help you with this decision and is providing you with a tool to help you make your decision.

You can start the voting aid from "Krone" and "VOTO" here:

With the "Krone Election Aid" you can easily answer all the theses and compare your personal opinion with the positions of the parties running!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Kronen Zeitung
Kronen Zeitung
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf