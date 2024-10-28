Vorteilswelt
XXS looks show everything

Hollywood’s beauties make abs the star

Nachrichten
28.10.2024 08:00

Wrapping up warm in the cold season? That's clearly not for Hollywood beauties! Now that the temperatures are slowly dropping, they're opting for particularly skimpy outfits. And make one body part in particular the star of their hot looks.

0 Kommentare

Zendaya's more than revealing look probably had fans gasping for breath. The actress appeared at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony in a hint of nothing that showed more than it concealed. 

Revealing tribute to Cher
The dress, an homage to a legendary look by Cher, consisted of just a few panels of fabric at the top, which only barely covered the Hollywood beauty's cleavage and snaked over Zendaya's steel-hard stomach. It wasn't until well below the navel that a little more fabric was added. Hot!

Zendaya (Bild: APA Pool/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Arturo)
Zendaya
(Bild: APA Pool/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Arturo)

But Zendaya is by no means the only celebrity beauty who knows how to perfectly show off her sexy midriff. Singer Dua Lipa's look also had it all.

The chart-topper opted for a look consisting of a glittery bra and a black skirt that exposed enough skin to show off her six-pack. 

Dua Lipa (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Arturo Holmes)
Dua Lipa
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Arturo Holmes)

Less is more!
In contrast, Kendall Jenner's abs look is somewhat more discreet. It's no longer a secret that the model beauty has a great figure.

But when she walked the catwalk at Fashion Week in Paris, she still caused a stir by showing off her abs under the red, transparent fabric of her dress.

Kendall Jenner (Bild: APA/AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
Kendall Jenner
(Bild: APA/AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

US sports star Kysre Gondrezick almost stole the show with her sexy almost-not-there outfit at the Victoria's Secret show's after-show party. No wonder, the few pieces of fabric barely managed to keep the 27-year-old basketball player's sexy curves in check.

Kysre Gondrezick (Bild: Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Noam Galai)
Kysre Gondrezick
(Bild: Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Noam Galai)

Showing off your six-pack as a sexy accessory is a trendy look that doesn't just suit Hollywood stars. Model and Austrian-by-choice Cheyenne Ochsenknecht also knows how to perfectly show off her fit midriff.

Cheyenne Ochsenknecht (Bild: picturedesk.com/Felix Hörhager / dpa)
Cheyenne Ochsenknecht
(Bild: picturedesk.com/Felix Hörhager / dpa)

At the "Blue Panther" awards, Uwe Ochsenknecht's daughter sparkled in the spotlight in a crop top and cut-out skirt ensemble. A truly successful red carpet appearance!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

