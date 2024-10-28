XXS looks show everything
Hollywood’s beauties make abs the star
Wrapping up warm in the cold season? That's clearly not for Hollywood beauties! Now that the temperatures are slowly dropping, they're opting for particularly skimpy outfits. And make one body part in particular the star of their hot looks.
Zendaya's more than revealing look probably had fans gasping for breath. The actress appeared at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony in a hint of nothing that showed more than it concealed.
Revealing tribute to Cher
The dress, an homage to a legendary look by Cher, consisted of just a few panels of fabric at the top, which only barely covered the Hollywood beauty's cleavage and snaked over Zendaya's steel-hard stomach. It wasn't until well below the navel that a little more fabric was added. Hot!
But Zendaya is by no means the only celebrity beauty who knows how to perfectly show off her sexy midriff. Singer Dua Lipa's look also had it all.
The chart-topper opted for a look consisting of a glittery bra and a black skirt that exposed enough skin to show off her six-pack.
Less is more!
In contrast, Kendall Jenner's abs look is somewhat more discreet. It's no longer a secret that the model beauty has a great figure.
But when she walked the catwalk at Fashion Week in Paris, she still caused a stir by showing off her abs under the red, transparent fabric of her dress.
US sports star Kysre Gondrezick almost stole the show with her sexy almost-not-there outfit at the Victoria's Secret show's after-show party. No wonder, the few pieces of fabric barely managed to keep the 27-year-old basketball player's sexy curves in check.
Showing off your six-pack as a sexy accessory is a trendy look that doesn't just suit Hollywood stars. Model and Austrian-by-choice Cheyenne Ochsenknecht also knows how to perfectly show off her fit midriff.
At the "Blue Panther" awards, Uwe Ochsenknecht's daughter sparkled in the spotlight in a crop top and cut-out skirt ensemble. A truly successful red carpet appearance!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.