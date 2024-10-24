Offer rejected: Boeing strike continues

40 percent wage increase demanded

"After ten years of sacrifice, we still have ground to make up and we hope to achieve this quickly by resuming negotiations," the union said in a statement. The demand is for a 40 percent wage increase. Since September 13, more than 30,000 workers have been on strike at Boeing plants, bringing production of important aircraft models such as the 737 MAX to a standstill.

The previous offer was rejected by 95 percent of those voting last month and led to the work stoppage.