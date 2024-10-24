Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Employees as a risk

Number of cyberattacks on companies continues to rise

Nachrichten
24.10.2024 08:15

The number of cyberattacks on companies continues to rise, according to an international manager survey. According to the survey, over two thirds (67%) of the 2150 managers surveyed from the USA, Germany and six other European countries reported an increase in the number of attacks over the past twelve months.

0 Kommentare

This was reported by the British insurer Hiscox. In the survey's definition, "cyber attack" covers a broad spectrum from malicious phishing emails to the blocking of company networks by blackmail software (ransomware) and the detour of company funds to hacker accounts.

Employees as a risk
The most common gateway for hackers is therefore vulnerabilities when accessing cloud servers. A company's own employees are the second most common risk - for example, if they fall for phishing emails. The danger is therefore by no means only posed by criminal hackers in distant countries: 42% of respondents consider employees, subcontractors or business partners to be a risk.

Social engineering contributes to this: "This means the manipulation of employees in order to gain access to sensitive company data," said Gisa Kimmerle, Head of Cyber Insurance at Hiscox Germany. One common method is a scam known as "fake president": hackers pretend to be superiors and arrange for payments to be made to their own accounts.

"Ransom payments are not worth it"
58 percent of the companies surveyed reported financial losses caused by payment fraud, which is now the most common form of loss according to the survey. According to Kimmerle, online extortion is also still a common criminal business model. The perpetrators encrypt company networks and demand a ransom for their release.

"Ransomware is still one of the top threats," said the manager. According to the insurance manager, companies that give in and pay often do not regain unrestricted access to their systems - quite apart from the fact that these should be completely reinstalled after a successful attack anyway. "Ransom payments are not worthwhile in most cases," said Kimmerle.

In September, London-based consultancy Man Bites Dog surveyed senior executives and IT managers on behalf of the insurer, including 400 in the USA and another 250 each in Germany, the UK, France, Spain, Belgium, the Netherlands and Ireland. Three quarters of the companies surveyed were small and medium-sized enterprises with up to 1,000 employees, while one quarter were larger companies.

Cyberattacks that become public also often result in consequential damage: 43 percent of those surveyed said that they had subsequently lost customers.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf