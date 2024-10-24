Against forgetting the “silent birth”

3000 wooden stars as a sign of remembrance

From Advent onwards, those affected and their relatives can hang up wooden stars that they have inscribed themselves as a sign of remembrance of the "silent birth", which used to be called a miscarriage. The HTL Imst made 3000 wooden stars and recently handed them over to representatives of the campaign free of charge. They will be available in the participating communities under the well-marked trees until around the beginning of January.