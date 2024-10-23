Crisis in Klagenfurt
Admission freeze? City hall wants to get 50 employees
No budget for 2025, a drinking water debacle, countless hours of overtime at the fire department and the permanent housing construction site - there were heated debates in Klagenfurt's municipal council on Wednesday. Just seven days after the admission freeze in the town hall, another 50 people should have been brought in. But the plan fell through.
The municipal council meeting on Wednesday showed what to make of the hiring freeze that Mayor Christian Scheider imposed last week due to the budget crisis, with the exception of educational support in municipal kindergartens. Another 50 employees were to be hired there. This also involved many seasonal workers and their livelihoods. But the figure of 50 was a deterrent. "Unfortunately, nobody is taking the savings package seriously," says SP leader Ron Rabitsch.
The VP, Neos and Greens were also against it. In an endless procedure in which the councillors had to stand up to be counted at the end, more than 50 percent voted in favor of removing the plan from the agenda. And Team Carinthia shot poisoned arrows again. Some of the seasonal workers who wanted to be accommodated are even from the town hall. "The SP is putting 27 municipal employees on the street," it said in a Team Kärnten club statement.
The topic of housing was also discussed at length, with department head Gerhard Scheucher providing honest information. 3086 apartments are considered to be council apartments, many apartments had disappeared from the supply. The public prosecutor's office is also investigating because a fire protection company charged for services that were not provided.
1945 individual contracts have been awarded to companies. But there are zero reserves, tens of millions are needed for the clean-up. "Klagenfurt has a lot of real estate capital," says Scheucher. Will it be attacked?
Professional fire department under review
Three parties (SP, FP, VP) voted in favor of examining the professional fire department. "The overtime scandal surrounding fire director Herbert Schifferl is just the tip of the iceberg, the fire department is a wasp's nest," says one firefighter.
The State Court of Audit has a lot to examine in the case of department head Schifferl. Not just the many bonuses he has received. The fire director had been provided with a company car, but allegedly did not use it often. A lot of overtime was also charged to other firefighters. "It's an ongoing process," says deputy municipal director Stephane Binder.
The budget for 2025 apparently cannot be planned, the municipal council meeting lasts into the night.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
