Second European Championship title 25 years after victory against Hamilton

600 hp car also available as a road version

Together with his MZR-Ried partner Martin Koch, the works driver triumphed in the KTM X-BOW GT2 in the Pro-Am class of the European Series. "It's an up-and-coming new class, with Mercedes, Audi and Maserati also competing. But the fact that I became European karting champion ahead of Lewis Hamilton is worth a bit more," laughs Kofler, who helped develop the 600 hp car, which is also available as a road version with 500 hp for just under 319,200 euros net, from the ground up as a test and development driver for KTM.