Provincial leaders criticize the Federal President

FPÖ victory threatens to tear the ÖVP apart

In the hot phase of the Styrian election campaign, Drexler will be keeping a wary eye on the federal capital. The FPÖ is currently clearly in first place in the polls. If Drexler wants to come first, he will have to hope for an effect like that of Vorarlberg's state leader Markus Wallner. Wallner, albeit in the lead, called a fictitious duel for first place with the FPÖ and secured votes from voters who actually wanted to vote for other parties. If Drexler does not succeed, a possible FPÖ election victory threatens to jeopardize the Zuckerl coalition. "We are facing a real test of strength within the party," declare powerful blacks.