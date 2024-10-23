Vorteilswelt
ÖVP threatens to be torn apart

Provincial leaders criticize the Federal President

Nachrichten
23.10.2024 14:50

The Federal President's decision not to allow the FPÖ to at least attempt to form a government after winning the elections is causing displeasure among ÖVP state leaders. Johanna Mikl-Leitner and Thomas Stelzer jump to the aid of their Styrian counterpart and party colleague Christopher Drexler.

Around three weeks had passed since the National Council elections before Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen decided on Tuesday to give the task of forming a government to Karl Nehammer, the leader of the second strongest party. Even before Nehammer was able to negotiate for the first time with SPÖ leader Andreas Babler and NEOS frontwoman Beate Meinl-Reisinger about the rumored "Zuckerl" coalition, the federal president's approach caused displeasure at state level.

Mikl-Leitner and Stelzer jump to Drexler's side
Styrian Governor Christopher Drexler has a state election to beat in a month's time, a lot to lose - and little sympathy for Van der Bellen's decision. He considers it "completely wrong" that the Federal President did not give the representative of the party with the most votes a mandate to form a government. It was irresponsible to dismiss FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl so quickly from responsibility and into "sulking", he said on Tuesday.

The following day, he had received a lot of positive feedback from the population. And he received encouragement from his office and party colleagues from Upper and Lower Austria. Upper Austrian state leader Thomas Stelzer spoke to the "Krone" newspaper of an "unusual decision". Johanna Mikl-Leitner agreed with the criticism and said that Van der Bellen's decision "does not have to be shared". According to Mikl-Leitner, it is now important to quickly "clarify whether the SPÖ is at all prepared to act responsibly".

FPÖ victory threatens to tear the ÖVP apart
In the hot phase of the Styrian election campaign, Drexler will be keeping a wary eye on the federal capital. The FPÖ is currently clearly in first place in the polls. If Drexler wants to come first, he will have to hope for an effect like that of Vorarlberg's state leader Markus Wallner. Wallner, albeit in the lead, called a fictitious duel for first place with the FPÖ and secured votes from voters who actually wanted to vote for other parties. If Drexler does not succeed, a possible FPÖ election victory threatens to jeopardize the Zuckerl coalition. "We are facing a real test of strength within the party," declare powerful blacks.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

