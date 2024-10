Baseball legend Fernando Valenzuela (63) is dead

Six-time All Star

Valenzuela made his MLB debut for the Dodgers in 1980, and the following year the Los Angeles club defeated the New York Yankees to win the World Series. After eleven years with the Dodgers, the Mexican signed with the California Angels and later played for the Baltimore Orioles, Philadelphia Phillies, San Diego Padres and St. Louis Cardinals before ending his career after the 1997 season. Valenzuela was selected to the All-Star team six times during his time in the MLB and was also honored with the Gold Glove Award in 1986.