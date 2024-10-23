Vorteilswelt
Shock for relatives

Declared dead: Kiara moved her hand in the coffin

Nachrichten
23.10.2024 14:48

Little Kiara Crislayne de Moura dos Santos was only eight months old. She was admitted to a hospital in Correia Pinto early last Saturday morning because she was no longer breathing. She was pronounced dead there. At the wake - 16 hours later! - the child moved her hand ...

An unbelievable incident took place at the Faustino Riscarolli Hospital in Correia Pinto, Brazil.

On October 19 at around 3 a.m., Kiara was brought to the hospital by her parents; the girl had no pulse and was no longer breathing. An ECG showed no more signs of life. The child was pronounced dead.

We were devastated. Then there was a little hope, but then this happened.

Kiaras Vater Christiano

Kiara clutched hand of mourner
Over 16 hours later - the child still showed no signs of rigor mortis - Kiara's grieving family members gathered for the wake to say goodbye to the girl. A mourner touched one of the child's hands - suddenly Kiara was clutching his hand!

Family rushed to hospital with child
The girl was immediately taken back to hospital, but died there. The family reported "agony": "We were devastated. Then there was a bit of hope, but then this happened," dad Cristiano is quoted as saying by The Sun.

Investigation to clarify unanswered questions
An official investigation has now been launched into the hospital. The aim is to clarify the illness Kiara was suffering from, determine the exact cause of death and establish whether she was actually alive in the meantime or whether it was just a case of reflexes.

The hospital and town hall have apologized to the family. They acknowledged a "fatal error of judgment". 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Mara Tremschnig
