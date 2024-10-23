Shock for relatives
Declared dead: Kiara moved her hand in the coffin
Little Kiara Crislayne de Moura dos Santos was only eight months old. She was admitted to a hospital in Correia Pinto early last Saturday morning because she was no longer breathing. She was pronounced dead there. At the wake - 16 hours later! - the child moved her hand ...
An unbelievable incident took place at the Faustino Riscarolli Hospital in Correia Pinto, Brazil.
On October 19 at around 3 a.m., Kiara was brought to the hospital by her parents; the girl had no pulse and was no longer breathing. An ECG showed no more signs of life. The child was pronounced dead.
We were devastated. Then there was a little hope, but then this happened.
Kiaras Vater Christiano
Kiara clutched hand of mourner
Over 16 hours later - the child still showed no signs of rigor mortis - Kiara's grieving family members gathered for the wake to say goodbye to the girl. A mourner touched one of the child's hands - suddenly Kiara was clutching his hand!
Family rushed to hospital with child
The girl was immediately taken back to hospital, but died there. The family reported "agony": "We were devastated. Then there was a bit of hope, but then this happened," dad Cristiano is quoted as saying by The Sun.
Investigation to clarify unanswered questions
An official investigation has now been launched into the hospital. The aim is to clarify the illness Kiara was suffering from, determine the exact cause of death and establish whether she was actually alive in the meantime or whether it was just a case of reflexes.
The hospital and town hall have apologized to the family. They acknowledged a "fatal error of judgment".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.