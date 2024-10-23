Sentiment in industry continues to deteriorate

Call to action for politicians

In view of the sobering status quo, IVV Managing Director Simon Kampl sees an acute need for action from politicians: "Our industry has not emerged from the recession for two years, which poses a major threat to Vorarlberg's long-term prosperity. Tackling the symptoms to date is no longer enough, we need to tackle the causes in depth." Vorarlberg's industry has already set out its specific wishes for the future state government in the form of a list of demands - less bureaucracy, a reduction in non-wage labor costs, bold commitments in spatial planning, strengthening the research location and the expansion of infrastructure.