Doesn't want a boyfriend
Geiss daughter Davina suffers from naked fan mail
Fan mail should actually be something a celebrity is happy about. Unless you're like Davina Geiss. The 21-year-old daughter of Robert and Carmen Geiss spoke on the family podcast about being inundated with unpleasant nude photos.
Davina Geiss revealed that she can't save herself from the unwelcome fan mail. "Davina is the queen of dickpics," said mom Carmen Geiss in the new episode of the "Die Geissens" podcast.
"Can't have a boyfriend ..."
The 21-year-old receives photos of naked male genitals almost every day. Including the day before the podcast recording. A real ordeal for Davina, which also had an impact on her love life, as she went on to explain.
"I don't think I can have a boyfriend after all the pictures," she said. "With the masses I've received, I don't even know what's normal and what's not normal anymore ..."
"Not a trivial offense"
She was able to deal with the images because she was a "strong woman", Davina explained. Nevertheless, she warned of the serious psychological consequences for those affected. She knows: "Sometimes women become depressed and traumatized."
The nude pictures that end up in Davina's inbox are sent straight to the Geissens' lawyer, as Carmen also revealed. "And we always win. A paragraph was made for people like that. People are sentenced, it's no longer a trivial offense."
"Why they do it" is a mystery to her, Carmen continued. In her opinion, however, the penalties for sending unsolicited nude images are still too low. "It should be punished much more severely online."
Geiss hopes for love for daughters
However, Geiss also understands that it is not easy for her daughters to find their "Mr. Right". "We've already talked about how difficult it is for you to ever find a boyfriend, because of course you're all in the same bag now," she continued. However, she hopes that "one day the right one will come along". "Not every man is a pig."
Just a few months ago, Davina Geiss took legal action against an internet stalker - with success. The man, who had sent the 21-year-old not only nude photos but also a masturbation video, was sentenced to a fine of 12,500 euros, as reported by "Bunte".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
