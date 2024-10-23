“That’s when I knew it was time to stop”

Thiem has made ends meet. With 30.33 million dollars in prize money alone and tens of millions in sponsorship money, he no longer has to work. But his love of tennis has stayed with him, he assured us late at night in the catacombs of the Stadthalle. That's why one of his goals is to work at his father Wolfgang Thiem's tennis academy. "That's 100 percent certain, but I don't see myself on the court. There are others who are much better. But there are things, especially when making the step from junior to professional and then throughout your entire professional career. I've built up an incredible wealth of experience over the last 15 years. I believe that I can be extremely helpful to many players."