“I can keep up in terms of speed!”

But the 18-year-old also had to realize that: The transition from the juniors, where he was number two in the world, to the professional tour is not an easy one, full of ups and downs. Especially when the pressure from experts, media and fans is added to this, many of whom have chosen Harder as the potential successor to Dominic Thiem as the hope of domestic tennis. "It's not always easy - in other countries there are umpteen players who are considered up-and-coming hopefuls, in Austria I'm one of two or three. But it's positive that people believe in me."