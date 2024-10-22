Joel Schwärzler for sure
“I can keep up in terms of speed!”
Despite the clear defeat against Alexander Zverev on his debut in Vienna, Joel Schwärzler has a lot of positive things to take away for his future career. His main focus for the future: "I have to get fitter!"
A Challenger title, currently ranked number 348 in the world, plus tournament debuts in Kitzbühel and Vienna. "I would have signed that before the season," says Joel Schwärzler. "But after my title in Skopje in May, I would have hoped to be higher up in the rankings."
"It's positive that people believe in me!"
But the 18-year-old also had to realize that: The transition from the juniors, where he was number two in the world, to the professional tour is not an easy one, full of ups and downs. Especially when the pressure from experts, media and fans is added to this, many of whom have chosen Harder as the potential successor to Dominic Thiem as the hope of domestic tennis. "It's not always easy - in other countries there are umpteen players who are considered up-and-coming hopefuls, in Austria I'm one of two or three. But it's positive that people believe in me."
Incidentally, Zverev, the world number three, does too. "He's a super talent - he's going to have a great career, he's much closer than he might think after the match."
On to Bratislava
After the match in which Schwärzler was shown his limits in his Vienna debut, Zverev was one size too big. Although Schwärzler showed his class time and again in the 2:6, 2:6 match, producing some impressive winners with his speedy forehand. "I know that I can more than keep up in terms of speed, I have the shots." However, the best in the world are able to deliver these consistently over several hours. Something that Schwärzler still lacks. "I will continue to work hard on myself, I need to get fitter."
The days in Vienna, including the Red Bull BassLine, training sessions with the world's best and the match against Zverev, were an "incredible experience, I can take a lot of positives from it. I would love to only play tournaments like this," grinned Schwärzler mischievously. But the near future is back on the Challenger Tour, next week he will be playing in Bratislava.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.