Pink or Green: who will Nehammer bring on board?

Kogler: "We will not close ourselves off to talks"

The Greens also expressed their willingness to form a government on Tuesday afternoon. "As with Andreas Babler and Beate Meinl-Reisinger, I also had a trusting discussion with Karl Nehammer last week. In any case, we Greens will remain in constructive contact with these three parties and will not close ourselves off to any honest and open exploratory talks or government negotiations," said Federal Spokesperson and Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler.