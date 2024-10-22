"Time is pressing"
Pink or Green: who will Nehammer bring on board?
On Tuesday, Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen tasked Karl Nehammer with forming a government. The ÖVP leader accepted the assignment and emphasized that he is aiming for a three-party coalition together with the SPÖ. It remains to be seen who Nehammer will bring in as a second junior partner. NEOS and the Greens have already expressed their willingness to work together.
SPÖ leader Andreas Babler said he was "open" to "constructive talks". However, there will only be a coalition with the SPÖ "if we work together to find solutions to the major challenges facing Austria".
Babler sets conditions
The condition is to be able to implement real improvements for the population together: "We don't want 'business as usual'," Babler apparently agrees with Nehammer in this regard.
From the NEOS point of view, the prerequisites for pink government participation are "an honest will to reform and a climate of trust at eye level", according to a statement.
NEOS: "Time is pressing"
At the same time, the NEOS thanked Van der Bellen for the "clear decision". The ball is now in Nehammer's court, who now has to explore the possibilities for a stable majority.
From Pink's point of view, time is of the essence, as the "situation in Austria" means that there is no time to lose in the search for a government capable of taking action.
Kogler: "We will not close ourselves off to talks"
The Greens also expressed their willingness to form a government on Tuesday afternoon. "As with Andreas Babler and Beate Meinl-Reisinger, I also had a trusting discussion with Karl Nehammer last week. In any case, we Greens will remain in constructive contact with these three parties and will not close ourselves off to any honest and open exploratory talks or government negotiations," said Federal Spokesperson and Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler.
It is not yet clear when the negotiations to form a government will start. Over the next two days, political events will mainly take place in parliament. On Wednesday, the parliamentary groups will meet, followed by the constituent session of the National Council on Thursday.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.