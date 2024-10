“I actually thought I was leaving Sturm”

For many, he is Sturm's best and, above all, most technically skilled player. Georgian Otar Kiteishvili is now also playing a decisive role in his national team. Most recently against Ukraine and Albania, he was on the pitch for 90 minutes twice and was the team's mastermind. "Unfortunately, we weren't happy with the results in the end (two 1-0 defeats), but a new generation is developing. After the Euros, we now want to qualify for the World Cup."