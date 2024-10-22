What's going on in Mellau?
A ski capital that doesn’t (yet) have a fan club
No other Austrian municipality is as well represented at the World Cup opener in Sölden as the small Vorarlberg village of Mellau in the Bregenzerwald. With Lukas and Patrick Feurstein as well as debutant Noel Zwischenbrugger, the local ski club has three starters. However, one important component - especially in Sölden - is (still) missing from the Mellau team...
The World Cup opening on the Rettenbachferner in Sölden has become an absolute fixture in the calendar since its first edition in 1993 and has been held every year since the fall of 2000. But not only the giant slalom itself is a highlight - the now legendary fan club parade on Saturday evening in the run-up to the award ceremony of the women's race is also a fixed part of the Sölden weekend. Since 1998 - with the exception of the Covid years - the fan clubs of the individual athletes have presented themselves. The three most creative fan clubs are even awarded prizes by the organizers.
The Mellau-based ski club, whose cousins Lukas and Patrick Feurstein as well as Noel Zwischenbrugger will be competing in the men's race on Sunday, should be right at the front - or so you might think. But the fact is that the Bregenzerwald trio will not have any organized support in the Tyrolean Ötztal. "There will be a few colleagues on site, but they always organize it themselves," says Patrick.
It's actually a shame that no one in the red-white-red ski capital - as I called Mellau in February - has yet found anyone to take on the fan club issue for its three or soon four World Cup starters (Jakob Greber's debut should also take place soon).
