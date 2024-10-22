Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

What's going on in Mellau?

A ski capital that doesn’t (yet) have a fan club

Nachrichten
22.10.2024 18:28

No other Austrian municipality is as well represented at the World Cup opener in Sölden as the small Vorarlberg village of Mellau in the Bregenzerwald. With Lukas and Patrick Feurstein as well as debutant Noel Zwischenbrugger, the local ski club has three starters. However, one important component - especially in Sölden - is (still) missing from the Mellau team...

0 Kommentare

The World Cup opening on the Rettenbachferner in Sölden has become an absolute fixture in the calendar since its first edition in 1993 and has been held every year since the fall of 2000. But not only the giant slalom itself is a highlight - the now legendary fan club parade on Saturday evening in the run-up to the award ceremony of the women's race is also a fixed part of the Sölden weekend. Since 1998 - with the exception of the Covid years - the fan clubs of the individual athletes have presented themselves. The three most creative fan clubs are even awarded prizes by the organizers.

The fan clubs have been creating a great atmosphere at the fan club parade for years. (Bild: GEPA pictures)
The fan clubs have been creating a great atmosphere at the fan club parade for years.
(Bild: GEPA pictures)
(Bild: GEPA pictures)
(Bild: GEPA pictures)
(Bild: GEPA pictures)
(Bild: GEPA pictures)
(Bild: GEPA pictures)
(Bild: GEPA pictures)
(Bild: GEPA pictures)
(Bild: GEPA pictures)
(Bild: GEPA pictures)
(Bild: GEPA pictures)
(Bild: GEPA pictures)
(Bild: GEPA pictures)
And it's hard to imagine the finish area without them anyway. (Bild: GEPA pictures)
And it's hard to imagine the finish area without them anyway.
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

The Mellau-based ski club, whose cousins Lukas and Patrick Feurstein as well as Noel Zwischenbrugger will be competing in the men's race on Sunday, should be right at the front - or so you might think. But the fact is that the Bregenzerwald trio will not have any organized support in the Tyrolean Ötztal. "There will be a few colleagues on site, but they always organize it themselves," says Patrick.

It's actually a shame that no one in the red-white-red ski capital - as I called Mellau in February - has yet found anyone to take on the fan club issue for its three or soon four World Cup starters (Jakob Greber's debut should also take place soon).

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Peter Weihs
Peter Weihs
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf