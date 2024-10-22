A ski capital that doesn’t (yet) have a fan club

The World Cup opening on the Rettenbachferner in Sölden has become an absolute fixture in the calendar since its first edition in 1993 and has been held every year since the fall of 2000. But not only the giant slalom itself is a highlight - the now legendary fan club parade on Saturday evening in the run-up to the award ceremony of the women's race is also a fixed part of the Sölden weekend. Since 1998 - with the exception of the Covid years - the fan clubs of the individual athletes have presented themselves. The three most creative fan clubs are even awarded prizes by the organizers.