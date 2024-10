Opera with a difference: breaking out of a trauma

Great emotions, great traumas: German composer Alois Bröder, already known to Linz audiences for his opera "Unverhofftes Wiedersehen", has dedicated his new work to novellas by Italian Nobel Prize winner Luigi Pirandello. He forms two one-act operas from them, with "Il viaggio/The Journey" as the parenthesis. The bottom line is that he succeeds in creating mirror images of passion in all its shades.