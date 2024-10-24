Lisa Schmid: Songs from an “own Vienna”

Values are important

"Bittersweet" is also another chapter in asserting herself as a singer-songwriter in a competitive market. "I was often criticized for not being able to understand my vocals so well on the first album. I can understand that and we worked on it. But I had to listen to a lot of people. Sayings like 'the Joni Mitchell days are over' or 'you'd better put on something nice and take your songs with you' are not unknown to me. Whether in cabaret or music, there are always older men who want to explain their world to you. Since I've been doing this job, the values that my grandpa passed on to me have been particularly important to me. I'm glad that I always listen to my gut feeling and not to others." On "Bittersweet", Schmid processes her experiences and makes them accessible to others. "You always live in your own universe. When you then see that others can also identify with your songs, it knocks me off my chair every time."