German restaurant served cocaine with pizza

Restaurateur threw drug bag into the arms of police officers

When police officers knocked on the restaurant owner's door, they threw more evidence right at his feet, the authorities reported. The 36-year-old actually wanted to get rid of a bag full of drugs and threw it out of the window. "It fell right into the arms of the police officers," police and prosecutors described the bizarre situation according to the magazine "Spiegel". They were able to seize 1.6 kilograms of cocaine, 400 grams of cannabis and 268,000 euros in cash.