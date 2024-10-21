Protests after verdict
Black man shot dead: Police officer (40) acquitted
Two years after fatally shooting a motorist, a police officer in the UK has been acquitted of murder. The case had sparked protests and led to accusations of racism against the London police.
The police officer was subsequently charged with murder last year - a jury at the Old Bailey Criminal Court has now found the 40-year-old not guilty, according to the British news agency PA.
"Force used appropriate"
The head of the Metropolitan Police defended his colleague. He had made a split-second decision that he felt was necessary to protect his colleagues and London, Mark Rowley said. "The jury decided that this belief was sincere and the force used was reasonable."
Shot motorist was not the suspect according to investigation
Police officers had pursued and stopped the young motorist in September 2022 because of an incident the day before. However, according to an investigation, the man was not considered a suspect. Relatives and activists had also called for clarification with protest marches.
Victim's family devastated
The victim's family said they were devastated. The verdict leaves them with the "deep pain of injustice". "No family should have to endure the unimaginable pain we have experienced." The decision shows that his life and the lives of others are not important in the system. "Our son deserved better."
However, her colleague's accusation had also led to protests in the Metropolitan Police and a debate about the use of firearms. Some officers surrendered their firearms licenses in protest. The Metropolitan Police has also been criticized for some time. A report had attested that it was institutionally racist, sexist and homophobic.
