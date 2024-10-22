In Villach
Immerse yourself in books: Festival for children’s literature
The Alpen-Adria-Mediathek is once again becoming a city of reading: girls and boys experience adventures through books in little houses and niches, marvel at theater performances and readings.
There are currently around 35,000 books and 100,000 electronic copies in the Alps-Adriatic Media Library in Villach. Since 2007, the city and the Chamber of Labour have been organizing a festival for children's literature so that children can also discover the joy of reading and the adventures between the covers of books.
"It's the only children's book festival in the country," says Deputy Mayor Gerda Sandriesser, who is proud to be responsible for culture and youth. Julia Wiederschwinger, the district head of the AK, is also delighted with the lively library: "If you can get young people interested in books and the written word at an early age, it usually lasts a lifetime. We are delighted to be the festival center again because we are committed to encouraging and promoting reading!"
The Reading City is now open at the Villach Chamber of Labor; Mon-Wed: 11am-4pm, Thu: 11am-6pm, Fri: 8am-12pm. With reading card: Mon-Fri until 8pm. Free admission.
The Lesestadt Festival with a daily program lasts from 11 to 22 November (2.30 to 6 pm) and offers numerous theatrical experiences.
Program details at: www.villach.at/lesestadt
Children's book world with retreat options
"Austria-wide, we only have comparable events in Graz and Vienna. And our reading city in Villach is of course particularly beautiful, as visitors confirm," says Martin Mittersteiner, the festival director and the city's youth representative. Illustrator Lisa Wagner has created a walk-in children's book world in which children can actually immerse themselves in the books and retreat into fantasy worlds in little houses and niches.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
