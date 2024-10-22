Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

In Villach

Immerse yourself in books: Festival for children’s literature

Nachrichten
22.10.2024 17:07

The Alpen-Adria-Mediathek is once again becoming a city of reading: girls and boys experience adventures through books in little houses and niches, marvel at theater performances and readings.

0 Kommentare

There are currently around 35,000 books and 100,000 electronic copies in the Alps-Adriatic Media Library in Villach. Since 2007, the city and the Chamber of Labour have been organizing a festival for children's literature so that children can also discover the joy of reading and the adventures between the covers of books.

The reading city and the festival for children's literature attract people to Villach. (Bild: Stadt Villach Marta Gillner)
The reading city and the festival for children's literature attract people to Villach.
(Bild: Stadt Villach Marta Gillner)

"It's the only children's book festival in the country," says Deputy Mayor Gerda Sandriesser, who is proud to be responsible for culture and youth. Julia Wiederschwinger, the district head of the AK, is also delighted with the lively library: "If you can get young people interested in books and the written word at an early age, it usually lasts a lifetime. We are delighted to be the festival center again because we are committed to encouraging and promoting reading!"

The Reading City is now open at the Villach Chamber of Labor; Mon-Wed: 11am-4pm, Thu: 11am-6pm, Fri: 8am-12pm. With reading card: Mon-Fri until 8pm. Free admission.

The Lesestadt Festival with a daily program lasts from 11 to 22 November (2.30 to 6 pm) and offers numerous theatrical experiences.

Program details at: www.villach.at/lesestadt

Children's book world with retreat options
"Austria-wide, we only have comparable events in Graz and Vienna. And our reading city in Villach is of course particularly beautiful, as visitors confirm," says Martin Mittersteiner, the festival director and the city's youth representative. Illustrator Lisa Wagner has created a walk-in children's book world in which children can actually immerse themselves in the books and retreat into fantasy worlds in little houses and niches.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christina Natascha Kogler
Christina Natascha Kogler
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf