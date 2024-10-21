Referendum
Wafer-thin majority in favor of EU course in Moldova
In a referendum in the former Soviet republic of Moldova, the population has voted by a wafer-thin majority in favor of enshrining an EU course in the constitution. After counting almost all ballot papers (99.7 percent), 50.46 percent of participants voted in favor of amending the constitution, according to the electoral commission.
Hundreds of thousands of Moldovans living abroad - mainly in the EU - apparently tipped the scales. The pro-Western head of state, Maia Sandu, thanked the diaspora for "saving" the vote. Moldova, with a population of 2.5 million, has traditionally been torn between the West and Russia. The impoverished agricultural country, located between EU and NATO member Romania and Ukraine, which is under attack from Russia, is a candidate for EU membership.
A presidential election was also held at the same time on Sunday. Although Sandu was the first of the eleven candidates to finish first, she fell short of an absolute majority and will therefore have to go to a run-off in two weeks' time. The 52-year-old asked for the votes of those voters who would have voted for one of the four other pro-European candidates.
Sandu has to go into the run-off against ex-attorney general
According to the electoral commission, the turnout for the presidential vote was 51.68 percent. After counting more than 99 percent of the ballot papers, Sandu received around 42.3 percent of the votes. Her opponent in the second round on November 3 will be former Prosecutor General Alexandr Stoianoglo. He received 26% of the vote and stood for the traditionally strong Socialist Party of the pro-Russian ex-president Igor Dodon.
The incumbent also informed the public about "evidence that 300,000 votes were bought". Tens of millions of euros had been spent by criminal groups in collusion with foreign powers to spread lies and propaganda. The head of state did not give any details. A BBC reporter even found voters who had been promised money to vote a certain way. One woman who was approached admitted this, but did not want to reveal what she had to vote for or which candidate she had to vote for (see video below).
EU and Russia with mutual accusations
However, Moldovan security forces had already uncovered voter bribery and pro-Russian disinformation before the vote. On Monday in Brussels, Peter Stano, spokesperson for EU foreign affairs representative Josep Borrell, spoke of a targeted Russian campaign of "intimidation" and "interference" in the south-east European country. Russia is demanding proof of the serious accusations made by Sandu, said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
The Kremlin in turn accused the European Union of influencing the vote with promises worth billions. During a visit to Chisinau and a meeting with Sandu shortly before the vote, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen held out the prospect of 1.8 billion euros in funding. The injection of funds is primarily intended to boost growth, create jobs and improve services and infrastructure.
In addition to Russia, the oligarch Ilan Shor, who is loyal to Moscow and has fled abroad, is considered an influential player in Moldovan politics. He was sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison in his home country for money laundering and fraud and is a wanted man. According to Russian state media, Shor accused his rival Sandu of having failed in the election - Moldova does not need the EU.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.