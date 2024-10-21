Wafer-thin majority in favor of EU course in Moldova

The incumbent also informed the public about "evidence that 300,000 votes were bought". Tens of millions of euros had been spent by criminal groups in collusion with foreign powers to spread lies and propaganda. The head of state did not give any details. A BBC reporter even found voters who had been promised money to vote a certain way. One woman who was approached admitted this, but did not want to reveal what she had to vote for or which candidate she had to vote for (see video below).