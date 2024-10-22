Vorteilswelt
Unique in Salzburg

Pay for burgers and fries with Bitcoin

Nachrichten
22.10.2024 07:00

Christopher Conradi has activated a new payment terminal for his guests at his Fit Smartfood restaurant in Salzburg-Maxglan. The bill can now also be paid with Bitcoin.

Christopher Conradi makes sure things don't get boring. At least in his restaurant in the city of Salzburg. The chef at Fit Smartfood in Maxglaner Hauptstraße now wants to appeal even more to young customers. That's why, for a few days now, you can pay in his restaurant using the cryptocurrency Bitcoin. Probably unique in Salzburg's restaurant scene.

 "I wanted to try it out," says the restaurant owner. In just under two weeks, only three guests have paid with their Bitcoin wallet. For Conradi, that's not a deal-breaker: "Of course, there's still room for improvement. I'm sure that will change soon."

Payment within seconds
Conradi has already tried out several trends in his restaurant. Time and again, the focus dishes change for a short time. Most recently Korean bao buns, soon healthy fondue will be on the menu. It is important that the dishes fit in with the healthy lifestyle of young Salzburgers in particular.

After consulting his tax advisor, the restaurateur has now purchased a Bitcoin payment device. The bill is converted from euros to Bitcoin and then paid using a QR code on the cell phone. This takes just a few seconds, just like a bank transfer. The changeover for staff is minimal. Of course, the resourceful restaurant owner still accepts cash. But: "Almost 90 percent of our monthly turnover is already paid cashless," says Conradi.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Maximilian Kronberger
Maximilian Kronberger
