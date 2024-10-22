Unique in Salzburg
Pay for burgers and fries with Bitcoin
Christopher Conradi has activated a new payment terminal for his guests at his Fit Smartfood restaurant in Salzburg-Maxglan. The bill can now also be paid with Bitcoin.
Christopher Conradi makes sure things don't get boring. At least in his restaurant in the city of Salzburg. The chef at Fit Smartfood in Maxglaner Hauptstraße now wants to appeal even more to young customers. That's why, for a few days now, you can pay in his restaurant using the cryptocurrency Bitcoin. Probably unique in Salzburg's restaurant scene.
"I wanted to try it out," says the restaurant owner. In just under two weeks, only three guests have paid with their Bitcoin wallet. For Conradi, that's not a deal-breaker: "Of course, there's still room for improvement. I'm sure that will change soon."
Payment within seconds
Conradi has already tried out several trends in his restaurant. Time and again, the focus dishes change for a short time. Most recently Korean bao buns, soon healthy fondue will be on the menu. It is important that the dishes fit in with the healthy lifestyle of young Salzburgers in particular.
After consulting his tax advisor, the restaurateur has now purchased a Bitcoin payment device. The bill is converted from euros to Bitcoin and then paid using a QR code on the cell phone. This takes just a few seconds, just like a bank transfer. The changeover for staff is minimal. Of course, the resourceful restaurant owner still accepts cash. But: "Almost 90 percent of our monthly turnover is already paid cashless," says Conradi.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.