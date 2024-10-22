Salzburg’s electricity savers are angry and at a loss

Electricity price brake no longer exists

One explanation for the dilemma: the federal government's electricity price cap is coming to an end. As a result, many Salzburg residents will have to dig deeper into their pockets in future - whether they save electricity or not! "Every customer can adjust the monthly installments on request," says Salzburg AG. The amount is always selected in such a way that no additional payment is due in the coming year. What's more, the company is planning its own electricity price cap for the coming year in order to keep the impending cost increases within limits.