After the "Krone" report
Salzburg’s electricity savers are angry and at a loss
"I have used less electricity and will still pay more in future!" A Salzburg resident recently turned to the "Krone" newspaper with this dilemma. Other readers promptly got in touch - and told very similar stories. . .
Harald Fekete made the start! The Salzburg resident turned to the "Krone" and complained about his current annual bill from Salzburg AG. According to the letter from his energy provider, Fekete had consumed 14 percent less electricity in the past period - but he will still have to pay more in future.
Following this report, several "Krone" readers got in touch to report similar incidents. "I received a credit note from Salzburg AG because I saved electricity. Nevertheless, from now on I have to pay ten euros more per month than before," said one woman from Lofer. And: "Why does the population have to finance the profits of Salzburg AG's managers? The money should be given back to the customers, instead they prefer to increase the installments."
Another reader has even accumulated a credit balance of 473.51 euros according to her annual bill. She will also have to pay more for her electricity every month in future.
Electricity price brake no longer exists
One explanation for the dilemma: the federal government's electricity price cap is coming to an end. As a result, many Salzburg residents will have to dig deeper into their pockets in future - whether they save electricity or not! "Every customer can adjust the monthly installments on request," says Salzburg AG. The amount is always selected in such a way that no additional payment is due in the coming year. What's more, the company is planning its own electricity price cap for the coming year in order to keep the impending cost increases within limits.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.