Diamond necklaces stolen

Luxury villa of soccer dream couple robbed

Nachrichten
21.10.2024 12:33

Soccer dream couple Alisha Lehmann and Douglas Luiz robbed in Turin! The thieves took advantage of the soccer stars' absence and stole six-figure valuables.

As the Swiss newspaper "Blick" reports, the break-in at the Juventus Turin couple's home took place between Saturday evening and Sunday morning. Both Lehmann, who was preparing for a match against Inter, and Luiz, who was out with his team after a home game with his teammates, were not at home. Luiz then returned to the villa at 1.30am and immediately informed the police when he saw the mess.

Around 500,000 euros in damage
The perpetrators had probably planned for some time to take advantage of the Juventus players' absence. According to "Blick", the break-in was a big shock for both of them. The police have started an investigation. According to Bild, the stolen items are said to be worth around half a million euros, apparently including diamond necklaces belonging to Alisha Lehmann.

Not an isolated case
Footballers are a popular target for burglars in Turin. Former Juve professionals Moise Kean and Angel Di Maria have also fallen victim to thieves. Di Maria and neighbor Dusan Vlahovic were able to raise the alarm at the time. Lehmann and Luiz met at Aston Villa and got back together after a temporary separation. Both moved to Juventus Turin in the summer.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

