Diamond necklaces stolen
Luxury villa of soccer dream couple robbed
Soccer dream couple Alisha Lehmann and Douglas Luiz robbed in Turin! The thieves took advantage of the soccer stars' absence and stole six-figure valuables.
As the Swiss newspaper "Blick" reports, the break-in at the Juventus Turin couple's home took place between Saturday evening and Sunday morning. Both Lehmann, who was preparing for a match against Inter, and Luiz, who was out with his team after a home game with his teammates, were not at home. Luiz then returned to the villa at 1.30am and immediately informed the police when he saw the mess.
Around 500,000 euros in damage
The perpetrators had probably planned for some time to take advantage of the Juventus players' absence. According to "Blick", the break-in was a big shock for both of them. The police have started an investigation. According to Bild, the stolen items are said to be worth around half a million euros, apparently including diamond necklaces belonging to Alisha Lehmann.
Not an isolated case
Footballers are a popular target for burglars in Turin. Former Juve professionals Moise Kean and Angel Di Maria have also fallen victim to thieves. Di Maria and neighbor Dusan Vlahovic were able to raise the alarm at the time. Lehmann and Luiz met at Aston Villa and got back together after a temporary separation. Both moved to Juventus Turin in the summer.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.