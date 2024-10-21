Machete man on trial for attempted murder

The terrible crime took place on the evening of November 7 last year. According to the criminal complaint, the unemployed man took a cab from Liechtenstein to Buchs in Switzerland after several phone calls with his drug dealer. When he was unable to pay for the journey at his destination and the taxi driver did not agree to the "cell phone instead of money" deal, the accused quickly pulled out a machete with a 36-centimeter-long blade and rammed it into the cab driver's neck, head and chest several times.