In fall, the pumpkin is the king of decoration

Halloween is time for creative carving masters

An arrangement of different pumpkins, draped in front of the front door, offers a colorful and inviting "welcome" - perfect for the Halloween season, spiced up with beautiful carvings and a tea light. A warming soup for cooler fall days can be prepared in no time at all from the resulting pulp. And even after the pumpkin has had its "decorating time", it still ends up in the "cooking pot" - so nothing goes to waste!