Tips with style
In fall, the pumpkin is the king of decoration
"Krone" garden queen Patrizia Haslinger shares her most beautiful do-it-yourself ideas for your own four walls with us. And for the fall, there is of course no way around pumpkins. From very simple to elaborate and sophisticated, it can be draped stylishly in and around the house.
For me, fall is pumpkin time! Botanically speaking, the pumpkin is actually a berry - yes, you read that right! This "giant berry" can of course be processed into all kinds of culinary delicacies - pumpkins are versatile, tasty and extremely healthy and can be used in the kitchen.
From XXL to "Baby Boo"
But today's post is all about decoration. If you want to use pumpkins for your autumn decorations, there are countless varieties to choose from. The giant fruit comes in many colors, whimsical shapes and sizes - from XXL (which could "feed" a family of several) to the trendy "Baby Boo" - a small version in cream colors.
Halloween is time for creative carving masters
An arrangement of different pumpkins, draped in front of the front door, offers a colorful and inviting "welcome" - perfect for the Halloween season, spiced up with beautiful carvings and a tea light. A warming soup for cooler fall days can be prepared in no time at all from the resulting pulp. And even after the pumpkin has had its "decorating time", it still ends up in the "cooking pot" - so nothing goes to waste!
Rosehips, berries and leaves as decoration
You can create great decorations from both edible and ornamental pumpkins in combination with other natural materials - such as hydrangeas, leaves, berries, ornamental apples or rosehips. There are almost no limits to your ideas.
Ornamental pumpkins
With the start of autumn comes the time to make your home cozier again. Smaller (ornamental) pumpkins are particularly suitable for an indoor version. The great thing is that the variety of species makes it possible to choose the pumpkin color to match the decor.
"Pimp" with a wire
Tip: Make a small wire wreath (it's easier if you wrap the wire around a jam jar) and drape a small pumpkin on it. Small elements - flowers, leaves etc. - can then be strung together on a fine silver wire. At the ends, I attach a bow made of split wire with rose hips, a wild rose and miniature ornamental apples as an embellishment. The autumnal wreath with treasures from Mother Nature is finished! Patrizia Haslinger presents even more ideas on her website.
