Before the fall: Liam Payne partied with prostitutes
Liam Payne, the famous singer and One Direction star, died tragically on Wednesday. The 31-year-old fell from a balcony in a hotel in Argentina. According to media reports, he had spent the evening before his death in the company of two prostitutes.
According to new reports from "La Nación" and "Page Six", the two 25-year-old women, whose identities have not been revealed, are said to have told the public prosecutor that they had consumed alcohol with the singer. However, they emphasized that no drugs were involved and that the singer seemed "normal" to them during their meeting.
The women, who had been contacted via a platform for escort services, stayed at the hotel from around 11:30 am to 4 pm. A witness stated that he had witnessed a heated argument between Payne and one of the women in the hotel lobby. Apparently there was an argument over payment.
No evidence of outside influence
The women finally left the hotel at 4pm, around three hours before the singer fell to his death. The National Penal and Correctional Office also confirmed that the women had already left the hotel when the incident occurred. So far, no evidence of outside influence has been found.
Away from his music career, Payne was also known for his turbulent private life. He was in a two-year relationship with Kate Cassidy, but she had left Argentina two days before the incident because she was "frustrated" by her long stay in the South American country.
Friend reveals: "Liam didn't want Cassidy to leave Argentina"
A friend revealed to "New York Post". "Liam didn't want Cassidy to leave Argentina. He wanted her to stay. She says he begged her to stay." But the influencer insisted on flying back to the USA. The boyfriend explained: "She wanted to be at home with her dog." Payne could not understand this.
Alcohol and drug problems
Payne had been open about his personal challenges several times in the past, including his struggles with alcohol and drugs. According to The Sun, he tried to get clean again two weeks before his death. He began a 28-day addiction treatment program in London, but left the clinic after just 48 hours.
An insider told the newspaper: "Liam barely left his room and didn't attend classes. Instead, he started taking tranquilizers for withdrawal symptoms." In the end, he was unable to beat his addiction.
Deep grief
Meanwhile, there is deep mourning following Payne's death. Both in Buenos Aires, where the singer died on Wednesday, and in London, the singer was commemorated with posters and candles. In Payne's English hometown of Wolverhampton, there was a vigil at his former school.
Father collected items
Payne's father Geoff traveled to the place where his son had died. He collected the singer's personal belongings there, reported the newspaper "Clarín".
Geoff Payne also visited a memorial not far from the hotel, where mourning fans had laid flowers and letters.
