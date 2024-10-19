Woman stabbed to death: “Oleg always had a weapon with him”

Martin König is also completely stunned. He is a good friend of the winegrower and was probably the last person to speak to the murder suspect. "He called me and told me he had done something bad. He asked me to come and get him and help him. Take him away or bury Barbara." But König didn't comply with this request, he waited for the police to arrive and watched as the rescuers took care of the body. "He asked me not to call the police. He wanted to deal with it without the authorities," says König.