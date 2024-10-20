The dangerous world of hedgehogs

It is shortly after midday when the phone rings at the hedgehog station in Nüziders. A number from the lowlands lights up on the display and Annelies Dalpez picks up: a hedgehog is trying to build a nest on the terrace of a house. "That's not a suitable place for winter quarters," says Dalpez. After a brief conversation, it is clear that the four-legged friend is not bothering the residents, but they are concerned about its welfare. And so the animal rights activist explains what the caller can do to relocate the hedgehog to another, more suitable place in the garden. "The phone is ringing all the time at the moment," says the 83-year-old. The woman from Nüzig has been the chairwoman of the Bludenz Animal Welfare Association for 41 years now and has been looking after injured, sick or orphaned hedgehogs for almost as long. It is becoming increasingly difficult for the animals, Dalpez emphasizes. "This year is not a good year for the hedgehogs," she adds with a worried face.