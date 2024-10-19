Pink urgency
Meinl-Reisinger calls for speed in negotiations
NEOS leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger has called for faster negotiations to form a government: "We can't hold our breath until the Styrian elections", she said on Saturday in the Ö1 series "Im Journal zu Gast". The Pinken are ready to take responsibility.
Whether the ÖVP and SPÖ bring the NEOS into a coalition as a third partner is their decision: "But it is an opportunity to tackle reforms on a broader basis." It was good that the parties had been able to sort themselves out for three weeks after the election: "Everything is sorted now."
It is therefore high time to get down to business and initiate reforms. Tactics are not required. We now know enough about what doesn't work. We should therefore quickly look at what can be done. The NEOS are ready, but Meinl-Reisinger says: "We can, but we don't have to."
"Good talks" with the ÖVP and SPÖ
The NEOS chairwoman did not want to comment on the content of the previous talks with Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) and SPÖ leader Andreas Babler: "They were good talks, but I won't go into detail."
As far as the election of the National Council presidency was concerned, Meinl-Reisinger reiterated that she wanted to stick to tradition and let the strongest party take the lead. However, it depends on the personality. The NEOS are therefore inviting the candidates for the presidency to their club for a debate. The Freedom Party is said to have already agreed to this - but not the name of the candidate. The current Ombudsman Walter Rosenkranz is considered the favorite.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
