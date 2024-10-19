Meinl-Reisinger calls for speed in negotiations

As far as the election of the National Council presidency was concerned, Meinl-Reisinger reiterated that she wanted to stick to tradition and let the strongest party take the lead. However, it depends on the personality. The NEOS are therefore inviting the candidates for the presidency to their club for a debate. The Freedom Party is said to have already agreed to this - but not the name of the candidate. The current Ombudsman Walter Rosenkranz is considered the favorite.