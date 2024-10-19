In Klagenfurt
What the drinking water scandal is costing the city and its citizens
As reported, the tap water in Klagenfurt has been safe to drink again since October 18. However, this is only the beginning of the investigation into the water scandal, which has cost the municipal utility company alone 1.5 million euros so far. Now it's all about compensation and new water tariffs...
For four weeks, the tap water in Klagenfurt could not be enjoyed, but on Friday the all-clear was finally given for all parts of the city. "Since October 8, there have only been germ-free values, which is why we have now been able to release the remaining parts of the city again," says city medical officer Birgit Trattler after a total of 1500 samples were taken.
Source of error in the Waidmannsdorf or city center area
As reported several times, a small proportion of the city water was contaminated with faecal bacteria - why will probably remain a mystery forever. "The cause has not yet been found," says Stadtwerke board member Erwin Smole. Based on the investigations, however, at least the area where the enterococci were flushed into the water network can now be narrowed down.
"The contamination must have happened in the city center or in the Waidmannsdorf area due to a construction site or a sewer truck that flushed a hydrant incorrectly," said the head of the emergency team, Wolfgang Germ, who successfully ensured the supply of water to the citizens with his team. "We distributed 800,000 liters of drinking water."
Outdated water network
Klagenfurt's current water supply network dates back to the 1930s, when it was designed for around 60,000 inhabitants. Today, Klagenfurt has more than 100,000 inhabitants and the 900-kilometre-long, partly outdated pipeline network is in need of renovation - which is also reflected in the rehabilitation rate.
Measurement concept for greater safety
A new measuring concept with 40 additional stations is being developed to prevent such incidents from occurring again. In addition, the use of hydrants is to be restricted and private wells are to be checked more frequently.
Compensation that citizens end up paying themselves
Calls for compensation - which, according to the city, will actually take the form of credit notes - are also growing louder, as it was not only citizens but also catering businesses in particular that had to contend with additional costs. In any case, the total cost of the water scandal for the municipal utilities is 1.5 million euros - all of which will probably have an impact on citizens' water tariffs.
Because; should compensation be paid, it should be noted that the municipal utilities themselves are already struggling with additional costs anyway. Compensation would mean additional costs for the water department, which in turn would have to be covered by this department due to the "equivalence principle". All of this would then be reflected in the water prices. And so, curiously enough, citizens would end up paying some of the compensation themselves because the water tariffs would be raised...
