Belonged to Kroos before that

This is Mbappe’s private suite at the Real ground

19.10.2024 07:36

Comrade Mbappe doesn't live badly. A Facebook video shows the French superstar's private suite at the Real Madrid training ground.

Once Toni Kroos lived there, now Mbappe. And the suite has it all: pretty balcony, smart bathroom, spacious living and sleeping areas. It is, mind you, only the official residence (not his private retreat). But even that has a lot going for it.

At Real, it is common practice for each player to have his own "kingdom" at the training ground, accessible via fingerprint. You don't want anything to happen to the stars.

Rape allegations
Mbappe's living habits are probably the least of his worries at the moment. Recently, allegations of rape against the top footballer became public. According to relevant media reports, the Swedish public prosecutor's office confirmed investigations. Proceedings have been initiated, the public prosecutor's office stated on Tuesday, without naming the suspect. The player maintained his innocence and his lawyer announced a libel suit.

"Slandered and defamed"
Mbappé does not want to allow himself to be "slandered and defamed in this way", his lawyer Marie-Alix Canu-Bernard told the AFP news agency on Tuesday. "That's why we're filing a lawsuit for defamation." Mbappé was "astonished" that his name was linked to the investigation in Sweden, Canu-Bernard said. However, he is "calm" as he has nothing to reproach himself with.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

