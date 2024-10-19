This is Mbappe’s private suite at the Real ground

"Slandered and defamed"

Mbappé does not want to allow himself to be "slandered and defamed in this way", his lawyer Marie-Alix Canu-Bernard told the AFP news agency on Tuesday. "That's why we're filing a lawsuit for defamation." Mbappé was "astonished" that his name was linked to the investigation in Sweden, Canu-Bernard said. However, he is "calm" as he has nothing to reproach himself with.