Hummels: No appearances – but a lot of humor

He appears to be smiling slightly pained. And not exactly euphorically holding the trophy up to the camera. However, from a sporting point of view, the glass thing is probably the greatest joy Hummels is currently feeling. "More Champions League 'Team of the Season' trophies than minutes played so far," he wrote, posting a photo of himself with the trophy. Yes, Hummels - just like Marcel Sabitzer - was actually called up to the CL team of the (past) season. Back then, he was still with Borussia Dortmund and stormed all the way to the final (together with Sabitzer). And Hummels is not wrong either: at his current club AS Roma, he has not even played a single minute in the current season. He takes it with humor, he says, and asks the community to interpret his statement. Which they did - almost 400 comments in 14 hours.