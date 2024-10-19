Vorteilswelt
Trophies vs. minutes

Hummels: No appearances – but a lot of humor

Nachrichten
19.10.2024 07:04

Mats Hummels isn't currently making any appearances for his new club AS Roma - but he's showing plenty of humor with a recent Insta post.

He appears to be smiling slightly pained. And not exactly euphorically holding the trophy up to the camera. However, from a sporting point of view, the glass thing is probably the greatest joy Hummels is currently feeling. "More Champions League 'Team of the Season' trophies than minutes played so far," he wrote, posting a photo of himself with the trophy. Yes, Hummels - just like Marcel Sabitzer - was actually called up to the CL team of the (past) season. Back then, he was still with Borussia Dortmund and stormed all the way to the final (together with Sabitzer). And Hummels is not wrong either: at his current club AS Roma, he has not even played a single minute in the current season. He takes it with humor, he says, and asks the community to interpret his statement. Which they did - almost 400 comments in 14 hours.

Bench and sickbed
So things are not going quite as planned at Roma. Coach Ivan Juric does not (yet) seem to be relying on the veteran defender and world champion. Hummels watched the first few games from the bench and recently missed a league game due to illness.

Perhaps the CL Team of the Season trophy will be a motivational boost - and Mats will get off to a flying start in Italy after all.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

