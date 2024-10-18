The countdown to the “clock tower summit” is ticking

Champions versus promoted team - the betting providers agree on the role of favorites: the odds for a Sturm victory are 1.45, those for a GAK win are 5.80. "We are aware of our role as favorites," says Sturm's team manager Martin Ehrenreich, "but we also know how close the games in the Cup were." Fact: "Christian Ilzer has made it clear to our new signings how important this derby is for Sturm and even if Sporting are on the doorstep, there will be no tactics - Chris will play with the strongest team!"